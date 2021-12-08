Financial Analysis: Novation Companies (NOVC) and Its Competitors

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS: NOVC) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Novation Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Novation Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -11.03% N/A -47.75% Novation Companies Competitors 2.43% 9.55% 2.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novation Companies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $51.35 million -$9.17 million -1.24 Novation Companies Competitors $4.40 billion $119.70 million 0.23

Novation Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies. Novation Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novation Companies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Novation Companies Competitors 122 530 635 20 2.42

As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 23.98%. Given Novation Companies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novation Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Novation Companies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novation Companies’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novation Companies competitors beat Novation Companies on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Cos., Inc. through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

