Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

PHO opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $60.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

