Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,280 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 40.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $110.71 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.52.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

