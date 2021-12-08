Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New $166,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.