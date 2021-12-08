Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $466.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $475.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

