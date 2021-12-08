Fifth Third Bancorp Has $212,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,129,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

