Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NVR were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NVR by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $5,671.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,061.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5,018.27. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,885.00 and a one year high of $5,717.76.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $65.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

