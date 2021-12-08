Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $9,712,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $366.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.78 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

