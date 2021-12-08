Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,320 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,074,000 after purchasing an additional 189,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 798,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,953,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

