Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Holdings Increased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

FBND stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $54.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.