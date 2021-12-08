FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.90

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPFI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. Analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.