FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 2,345 Shares

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $58,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 3rd, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 1,354 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $33,850.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 621 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $15,636.78.
NASDAQ FGF opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.
