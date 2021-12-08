FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 2,345 Shares

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $58,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 1,354 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $33,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 621 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $15,636.78.

NASDAQ FGF opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

