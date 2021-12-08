Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives $52.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

FSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

FSS stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,726. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Federal Signal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

