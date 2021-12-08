Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Fastenal stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

