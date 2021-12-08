Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 1,092 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

