Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.