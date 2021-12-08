Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $631,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.46 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

