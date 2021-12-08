Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73.

