Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

