Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,053 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $230.76 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

