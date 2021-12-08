Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.10.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $301.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.83 and a 200-day moving average of $271.25. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.83 and a 52 week high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.