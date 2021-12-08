Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of WEC opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

