Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 3,959 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,278.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,754,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $706.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $601.16 and a 200 day moving average of $612.76. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $711.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.