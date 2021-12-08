Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 31 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $1,012,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,023.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $2,028.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,800.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,634.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,770.88.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

