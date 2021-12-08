Family Firm Inc. Sells 238 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,102. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.51 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

