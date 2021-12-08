Family Firm Inc. Has $677,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,882,000 after buying an additional 773,725 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. 500,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,041,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

