Family Firm Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after acquiring an additional 338,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $79.36. 492,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,404,037. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

