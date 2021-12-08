Family Firm Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.52 and its 200 day moving average is $327.05. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

