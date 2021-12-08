Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of FICO traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.40. 304,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,913. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.71.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

