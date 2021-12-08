Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Up 7.5%

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $22.90. 1,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 142,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

