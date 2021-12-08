Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Expensify alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $40.46 on Monday. Expensify has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.