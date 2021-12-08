Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $180.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,733 shares of company stock valued at $38,831,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $166.57. 2,463,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,731. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.