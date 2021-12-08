Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after buying an additional 2,748,849 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 900.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,902,000 after buying an additional 1,431,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 946.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after buying an additional 1,082,973 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

