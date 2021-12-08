Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $183,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIO by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in NIO by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NIO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 2.47. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

