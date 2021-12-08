Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBAC. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,924,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its position in RedBall Acquisition by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in RedBall Acquisition by 55.9% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 389,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 139,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

RBAC opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

