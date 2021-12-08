Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 196.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 119.9% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,750,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,201,972 shares of company stock worth $29,822,833 in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

QS stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 10.85. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

