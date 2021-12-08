Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 186 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 631.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $435.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.59, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

