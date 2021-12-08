Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 899 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

