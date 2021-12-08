Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Amundi bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $228.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.