Everipedia One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.87 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $140.11 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00058121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.93 or 0.08658831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00061915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,885.85 or 1.00300357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,451,112 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

