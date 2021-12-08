Everest Price Down 15.2% This Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Everest has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $36.23 million and approximately $251,028.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00058105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.56 or 0.08648091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,432.87 or 0.99883593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

