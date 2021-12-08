Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Palomar by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 46,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Palomar by 893.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,702 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 112,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PLMR. JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Martha Notaras purchased 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $149,701.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,400 shares of company stock worth $4,823,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.