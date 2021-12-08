Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $105,000 Investment in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BNED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:BNED opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $379.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.42. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 127,866 shares of company stock worth $1,116,336. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

