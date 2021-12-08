Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of CAMP opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

