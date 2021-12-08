Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

AXL stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

