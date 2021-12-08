Ethernity Chain Trading Down 16.4% This Week (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.98 or 0.00021894 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $139.24 million and $27.88 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.00224578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,676,155 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

