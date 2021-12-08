ETHERLAND (ELAND) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One ETHERLAND coin can now be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHERLAND has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $70,994.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETHERLAND has traded down 35.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00221586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007353 BTC.

ETHERLAND Coin Profile

ETHERLAND (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 21,113,253 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

