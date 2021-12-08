Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $205,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of EPRT opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

