ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Down 9.1%

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 9,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 700,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

GWH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.