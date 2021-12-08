Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 4.9%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.69. Approximately 110,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 180,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$423.34 million and a PE ratio of -19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.55.

About Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

